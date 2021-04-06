Puma drops collection inspired by the ocean

Sporting company Puma has released a collection of sneakers and apparel, taking inspiration from the ocean.

The Ocean Queen Collection features dresses, unitards, shorts, and mesh tank tops made for the beach, with colors like bright aquamarine, yellow, soft pink, and silver.

The footwear selection includes a beachy take on Puma’s most popular women’s styles like the Cruise Rider, Oslo Femme, RS-Curve, RS-X, Hedra, and features a new shoe called the Cruise Rider Ocean Queen.

The collection is part of Puma’s She Moves Us platform, which highlights its top female brand ambassadors to celebrate the women who have moved culture and sports forward and inspire other women worldwide.

She Moves Us ambassador and model Winnie Harlow can be seen modeling for the campaign.