Puma launches first swim collection since 2016

Sportswear brand Puma is returning to the pool in 2020 with its first swimwear collection since 2016.

The swimwear range will be available for both men and women and will cater for the “committed hobby athlete and those who just want to look their best by the water,” explained Puma.

Launching in February 2020, the collection will include swimsuits, rash guards, bikinis, board shorts, and trunks in a wide range of different colours and styles, offering “something for everybody at an attractive price point”.

All woven swim shorts in the collection are made from 100 percent Repreve recycled polyester, as part of Puma’s commitment to more sustainable materials.

“With this collection, we celebrate the urban pool, which comes in all shapes and sizes,” said Jutta Brenneisen, head of product at Puma subsidiary Stichd in a statement. “Like the tide, style preferences are constantly changing in swimwear and we believe that we have created a collection to meet the needs of our fashion-conscious consumers.”

The new Puma swimwear collection will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at selected retailers, Puma stores and Puma.com from February 2020.

Images: courtesy of Puma