Purple tailored trench coat - A sprig of heather

Trench coat ensembles have recently dominated fashion catwalks around the world. We're all aware of the appeal of these trench coats, but purple tailored trench coats have captured the hearts of countless fashionistas more than ever. So, what's the appeal of this trench coat ensemble? Is it the beauty of purple or the tailored trench coat? The answer comes from a combination of these two factors; let's find out why with Yvette LIBBY!

The significance of purple

Why are people so obsessed with the color purple? Is it because purple is uncommon in nature, so it appears strange and mysterious, piqueing our interest? Do we like purple because it is calming to our minds and bodies? Or is it simply because, as they say, purple has a soul and draws us in some way? Purple is frequently associated with power, nobility, and wisdom. It is thought to have a calming effect on the human spirit. This color also evokes mystery by reminding us of deep and distant places in the universe. It's no surprise that purple is sometimes associated with mysterious magical stories. It also represents compassion, sensitivity, and unconditional love.

Purple has many meanings, and the meaning of purple varies depending on the hue of the color. The shade of purple you choose to wear can also reveal your current mood. While violet is associated with confidence, royalty, and creativity, indigo is associated with wisdom, knowledge, and devotion. Light purple shades will create a romantic atmosphere and evoke nostalgic dreams. Darker shades, on the other hand, can represent sadness, separation, and solitude.

Purple can encourage creativity by stimulating our imagination and senses. I'm always curious whether the wonderful "L'adieu" poem was inspired by the scent of heather, a girl, or the purple color of flowers.

The farewell

Guillaume Apollinaire

I’ve gathered this sprig of heather

Autumn is dead you will remember

On earth we’ll see no more of each other

Fragrance of time sprig of heather

Remember I wait for you forever.

Heather's bell-shaped flowers are typically purple, but they also come in white, pink, and red. Heather, regardless of color, is associated with purity, elegance, and beauty. Purple flowers also represent loneliness, sweetness, and eternal love. Is this why, despite the poet's failure to mention the color of the flowers, we continue to believe that heather flowers in poetry can only be purple? It's a gentle, soft purple associated with romance, evoking nostalgia for youth and innocence...

When you look at the heather field, a shimmering sea of purple and pink created by countless tiny heather flowers, you will have the impression that purple has a soul, as in this well-known quote:

“All the other colors are just colors, but purple seems to have a soul. Purple is not just a noun and an adjective but also a verb – when you look at it, it’s looking back at you” - Uniek Swain

Tailored trench coat and the aesthetic beauty of personalization

Trench coats always draw the attention of people of all genders because the same design, when worn by different people, appears to have a different temperament: sometimes strong, sometimes gentle, sometimes romantic, and sometimes liberal. This personalization is especially strong when it comes to a tailored trench coat. It's similar to a book with a lovely cover, but the story inside is written entirely by you. Who wouldn't enjoy this?

Personalization is important in high-end services, not just in the fashion industry. This allows you to keep up with global trends while maintaining your "personality." The uniqueness between a crowd is a universal "treasure" for any fashion house, and tailored trench coats are the "key" to unlocking that "treasure" box.

QUOTIDIEN GILET 004 - Design with purple motifs accents

The allure of a purple tailored trench coat

The combination of the two factors mentioned above is also the explanation for the recent popularity of purple tailored trench coats. Purple's romance, combined with the aesthetic beauty of tailored trench coats, has created an odd attraction for any fashion lover.

Purple will mean different things to different people at different stages of their lives. Purple has long been associated with happiness, freedom, and romance. As we age, this color evokes feelings of nostalgia and regret.

However, no matter your age, there are numerous shades of purple to choose from, including the palest lavender, pale mauve, bright orchid, and brilliant heliotrope. Purple can also be easily combined with a variety of other colors, depending on the shade of purple you wear.

When wearing purple, avoid wearing bright colors such as pinks, reds, greens, and oranges. Blue is one of the colors that can be used to complement purple. Light purple goes well with black, white, navy, gray, and beige. Dark purple should be paired with neutrals such as white, cream, and beige. Simply avoid wearing too much purple at once, such as wearing the same dark purple from head to toe.

IBIZA - The ideal choice for a blue-violet design

Experiment with colors to find new color combinations that suit your aesthetic and, more importantly, your soul.

Conclusion

Yvette LIBBY has just shared the allure of purple tailored trench coats with you via the preceding article. If you are a gentle soul who enjoys romance and is always concerned with personalization, then this trench coat outfit is for you!