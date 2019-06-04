QHQ celebrate 15th anniversary and announce expansion into multi-channel recruitment

With 2019 marking 15 years of successful business recruiting for technical positions in the fashion industry, directors, Kate Berry and Sally Blaxall have taken on the suggestions of their clients by expanding into multi-channel recruitment. QHQ has a strong reputation for fashion, beauty and homeware technical recruitment, providing a personal and bespoke service to retailers and their supply chains. With clients ranging from startups and luxury brands to key fast fashion retailers both in the UK and internationally, QHQ is excited to be able to support team growth across all sectors and levels.

Kate Berry and Sally Blaxall are committed to moving the business forward. Kate: “This is an important year for us, our 15th year. Personally, I feel a great sense of satisfaction from building up a company and support network and seeing our hard work pay off. It’s been fascinating learning the ins and outs of a new industry at a time when it is developing in so many different directions.

Sally agrees “ I feel a great sense of pride to have been able to make a difference to consultants lives and work /life balance whether in temporary or permanent positions. I’m also proud that we are one of the leading technical recruitment agencies and have built the business whilst maintaining our professionalism and integrity. It’s going to be great to be able to utilise our skills in the industry to diversify for future growth into Buying & Merchandising, PR & Marketing.”

In order to develop the multi-channel offering, QHQ have welcomed a new member to their established team - Hayley Lidgett. Hayley began her career in buying and merchandising for the Mosaic group: Whistles, Coast, Warehouse and Oasis. Whilst working for Oasis, Hayley lead the product team at a pivotal time for the brands as they launched their transactional websites and went on to work across the e-commerce platforms. Hayley then spent several years at Urban Outfitters including a stint in Philadelphia, USA after which she was a key player in setting up their new European Office, where she became Marketing Manager.

Hayley has since held positions as Head of Global Marketing for Ted Baker and for Karen Millen and has a wealth of experience behind her.

Hayley’s role at QHQ is oversee and develop the multi-channel division, encompassing PR & Marketing, Digital and Buying & Merchandising sectors.

Hayley: “QHQ recognise that clients require an agency that has multichannel expertise.

When sourcing candidates for roles it is imperative to understand the skill set and type of person that is required to not only fill the position but to excel. Brands are trading through multiple channels with complex marketing strategy that is targeting online and offline KPIs.

We at QHQ can support your search for talent across CRM, E-commerce, social media, Digital marketing, Brand marketing, Creative, Buying, Merchandising, Production, Garment tech and more. It’s challenging times for retailers, businesses are streamlining and QHQ are set up to support brands’ requirements. Our expansion means that clients can rely upon on us to source talent across all sectors, in the knowledge that will receive our agile and professional QHQ expertise.’