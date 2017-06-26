Rails to launch menswear line in the UK

LA-based ready-to-wear brand Rails, known for its laid-back, refined separates for women, is launching its menswear collection in the UK for the first time this autumn, in partnership with Harrods.

The move to partner with Harrods in London follows the success of its women’s collection and children’s ‘Little Rails’ line currently stocked at the luxury department store.

“Our expansion into men’s has been a very natural transition as we already have a built-in customer base,” said Jeff Abrams, founder and creative director of Rails. “We plan on making our men’s offering as big as our women’s collection and are excited to partner with Harrods to bring our men’s line to the UK market.”

The autumn/winter 2017 menswear collection features a selection of easy-to-wear shirts including the Lennox plaid shirt available in the brand’s signature ultra-soft rayon-blend fabric, along with jersey t-shirts, cashmere knit sweaters and transeasonal Tencel denim shirts.

The “hero piece” of the collection is the Gavin Jacket, available in camo and sage, which is exclusive to Harrods.

The Rails menswear collection will be available in the Contemporary and Denim department on the lower group floor of Harrods from August.

Rails was founded in 2008 by Abrams and started with just a single hat that has grown into a full collection of women’s, men’s and children’s apparel. The relaxed Californian aesthetic is huge hit with its celebrity following including Beyonce, Gisele Bundchen, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Kate Hudson, Lily Collins, Olivia Palermo, and Reese Witherspoon.

Images: courtesy of Rails