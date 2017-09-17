Ralph and Russo debuts ready-to-wear collection

Ralph and Russo charmed London Fashion Week with the debut of its ready-to-wear collection for spring/summer 2018 on the opening day, with pieces ranging from cocktail dresses to jumpsuits, trench coats and co-ordinated crop tops and high-waist skirts.

Fusing “traditionalism and contemporary artistry”, the inaugural pret-a-porter line consisted of 49 looks, with key highlights being waist-cinching trench coats and utilitarian jackets coats adorned with crest-emblazoned buttons, a ruffled crop top with a matching high-waist skirt featuring crystal embellishments and numerous sheer and embroidered evening gowns.

Other showstoppers included an ice blue silk chiffon gown with ruffle shoulder details, a sheer blush evening gown embroidered with cascading flowers, a one-sleeved white panelled dress adorned with Swarovski crystals, and a metallic khaki satin military-inspired jumpsuit with wide legged trousers and bespoke signature buttons.

The collection offered lots of options from formal evening parties with gorgeous maxi dresses with encrusted with degradé crystal embroidery to exquisitely tailored outerwear from sleeveless belted trench coats, a metallic rose gold froissé box jacket and a sporty metallic silver and white parka coat that features detachable sleeves and hood.

Ralph and Russo launches pret-a-porter line

Keeping everyone on their toes, one of the pieces had already been seen on the red carpet before evening hitting the runway, with label favourite Angelina Jolie stepping out in one of the dresses in black at the Toronto Film Festival. On the catwalk, it appeared in a mustard yellow for spring/summer.

Since its launch in 2007, Ralph and Russo, founded by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo has been focusing on its haute couture line, which it showcases during Paris Couture Week, however, this expansion into ready-to-wear comes the label is continuing to grow with a number of flagship stores set to open around the world in the next year.

Its couture pieces have become firm favourites of movie stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, and this ready-to-wear launch can only expand their reach. However, don’t think that because it’s ready-to-wear that its affordable, prices are reported to be starting around 3,000 pounds up to 15,000 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Ralph and Russo