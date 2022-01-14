Ralph Lauren debuts sustainable cotton polo shirt for Australian Open

As of the 2022 Australian Open Tennis Tournament, Ralph Lauren has unveiled its Rlx Clarus Polo Shirt, developed using innovative sustainability methods that highlight the company’s commitment to the area.

The shirt utilises a first-to-market patented platform, developed by sustainable material start-up Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), that transforms virgin and recycled cotton into high-performance materials, complete with attributes like moisture management. The final cotton material, used for the polo shirt, acts similarly to synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon.

The release comes as part of Ralph Lauren’s past investment in NFW, made back in August 2020, that looked to aid the organisation in scaling its patented process and develop the technology to make the material at hand.

The investment is also part of the fashion brand’s goal of achieving 100 percent sustainably sourced key materials by 2025.

During the Australian Open, Ralph Lauren will be host to an exhibition tennis clinic alongside tennis player Sam Groth and footballer Josh Cavallo, who will each be sporting the shirt to display its performance qualities.

The Rlx Clarus Polo Shirt will exclusively debut at the 2022 Open before rolling out global distribution. Further styles, colours and a womenswear option will be available in the coming weeks.