Ralph Lauren named official outfitter of Australian Open

Ralph Lauren has announced a new, global long-term partnership with The Australian Open that will see the US fashion label become the official outfitter of the annual Grand Slam tennis event.

The tie-up, which will kick off at the Australian Open 2021, will see Ralph Lauren outfit all on-court officials, including ballkids and chair umpires, in a specially-designed collection of apparel and accessories.

The uniforms, inspired by “the fresh energy and playful spirit of the tournament”, underlines a commitment to sustainability, with the polo shirt, shorts, skorts and cap all made from yarn derived from recycled plastic bottles.

The garments will also have functional performance features, like stretch, moisture-wicking properties and UV protection.

Throughout the tournament, Polo Ralph Lauren’s on-site store will also feature the custom ‘create-your-own’ program for the first time in Australia, allowing customers to personalize products with their name or initials.

“For over 50 years, the Polo brand has embodied a spirit of sporty elegance and we are thrilled to partner with the Australian Open, adding this iconic event to Ralph Lauren’s incredible portfolio of sports partnerships,” Ralph Lauren chief innovation and branding officer David Lauren said in a statement.

“The Australian Open is well known for its energy and personality and is a natural alignment for our brand as we continue our commitment to the world of sports and reaching consumers through their areas of passion.”

The Australian Open’s global viewing audience reached 900 million homes daily across more than 215 territories in 2020, meaning such a tie-up aligns well with Ralph Lauren’s objective of increasing exposure in key markets including Australia and Southeast Asia.

This marks the third Grand Slam tournament in the Ralph Lauren portfolio, alongside Wimbledon and the US Open.