RCGD unveils sustainable framework and style guide

RCGD Global, a women-led global change-making organisation, have launched a free interactive framework and sustainable style guide to help designers and consumers “make more conscious choices on the red carpet and beyond”.

‘Greening the Red Carpet: The RCGD Global Framework and Sustainable Style Guide’ is divided into 14 sections, each explaining sustainability issues in the fashion industry and providing readers with solutions for their own apparel choices.

Topics featured include traditional and innovative textiles, sustainable dye practices, inclusivity and representation, cultural appreciation and appropriation, labour rights, circularity choices, sustainable styling, end-of-life choices, and value-driven sustainability.

Samata Pattinson, chief executive at RCGD Global, said in a statement: “With this guide, we really sought to consolidate our deep knowledge and shed insight. The conversation about sustainable dressing on the red carpet too often falls on only one or two areas, vintage and rewearing, or sustainable textiles. And whilst these are incredible ways to participate, there is a world of more out there. This is just a glimpse into what is possible.

“We also recognise that there is no fully sustainable solution - for every suggestion, there is a counter effect or belief that can be offered - and many solutions are still yet to be found. Still, as we say in the guide, we believe in effort over idleness, and steps over leaps. This guide gives an overview of some of the many ways that you can make a more sustainable choice and find your belonging in a conversation that can too often seem inaccessible and ‘not for you’.”

Image: RCGD Global

The framework has been designed by Co: Brand Creatives to be “as helpful and as interactive as possible,” explains RCGD Global, and features relevant examples and spotlights key organisations, individuals and fashion brands making a difference.

RCGD Global is also using the guide to encourage consumers, creatives and the industry as a whole to support the introduction of legislation for socially responsible and environmentally conscious policies in their country and to be savvier when selecting apparel.