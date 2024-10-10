Rebellion and romanticism: Vivienne Westwood named guest brand at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week 2025

Following in the footsteps of illustrious Haute Couture names like Giambattista Valli, Viktor&Rolf and Elie Saab, the organisers of the international bridal fashion trade show Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW) have just confirmed Vivienne Westwood as the new guest designer for their upcoming edition. The celebrations, once again combining catwalk shows with a trade fair, will turn Barcelona into the world capital of bridal fashion during the days of 23 to 27 April 2025.

The legendary British brand, known for the bold and revolutionary approach of its founder – who passed away at the end of 2022 at the age of 81 – will make its debut in Barcelona with its first presentation dedicated exclusively to its bridal line, the “Vivienne Westwood Bridal Collection 2026”.

The show will feature a total of 30 new designs from the brand and will have the Cloister of the University of Barcelona as its backdrop. The venue, with over 150 years of history, is a jewel of 19th-century Catalan architecture and represents a link between art, tradition and education, essential values in Westwood's history.

Vivienne Westwood Lookbook. Credits: courtesy of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

“We are delighted to be participating in Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week next April, offering our first presentation of the bridal collections on a catwalk. The show we will be offering in Barcelona will celebrate femininity and individuality," said Brigitte Stepputtis, Design, Haute Couture and Bridal director of Vivienne Westwood, in a statement, highlighting the excitement generated by the participation in the BBFW, highlighting the importance of this event for the brand.

To emphasise the brand's philosophy and Vivienne Westwood's vision of bridal fashion, Stepputtis quoted the designer herself: “My clothes allow you to project your personality and give you the opportunity to express yourself."

The timeless influence of Vivienne Westwood

Archive image of Miley Cyrus wearing a Vivienne Westwood design. Credits: Vivienne Westwood and Miley Cyrus.

With a career spanning over half a century, Vivienne Westwood has left an indelible mark on international fashion. Her founder, far from being just a designer, emerged as a key figure in the creation of the punk and new romantic movement in the UK. Her relentless challenge to conventions and her ability to intertwine traditional design with provocative elements created an unmistakable style that resonated beyond the catwalks.

Her designs have transcended the world of fashion to become true cultural icons. From the iconic wedding dress that Sarah Jessica Parker wore in the fictional world of “Sex and the City”, to the one worn by Miley Cyrus at her own wedding, Westwood's unmistakable aesthetic has dressed women from all walks of life with a touch of irreverence and sophistication that has also seduced royalty, such as Princess Maria Laura of Belgium and the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Since her passing in 2022, her innovative spirit has endured under the creative direction of Andreas Kronthaler, who has managed to keep the brand's rebellious essence alive while infusing a contemporary and artistic vision.

Albasarí Caro, Director of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, with Andreas Kronthaler, Creative Director of Vivienne Westwood. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week has established itself as a benchmark platform for global bridal fashion. From 23 to 26 April 2025, around 30 designers will present their new collections on the catwalk, while the trade fair, from 25 to 27 April, will feature the participation of over 360 international brands.