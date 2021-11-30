Red carpet highlights from the Fashion Awards 2021

The Fashion Awards, crowned as Britain’s biggest night in style, also features celebrities and models including Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra, Winnie Harlow, Kate Beckinsale, Hailee Steinfeld, Demi Moore, Alexa Chung, Kehlani, Jourdan Dunn, Elsa Hosk, Charlie XCX, Gabrielle Union, Gillian Anderson, Tom Daley, Munroe Bergdorf and host Billy Porter.

Image: courtesy of the British Fashion Council/Getty

There were a number of highlights including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Addison Rae and Elsa Hosk wearing British designer Richard Quinn, singer Dua Lipa wowed in a custom black Creole crepe corset gown by Maximilian, and Gabrielle Union looked stunning in Valentino couture.

Image: courtesy of the British Fashion Council/Getty/Burberry

Models Lila Moss and Stella Jones opted for British heritage brand Burberry with monochrome cow-print dresses designed by Riccardo Tisci, while Winnie Harlow wore a one-of-a-kind quilted, pale green 2 Moncler 1952 Woman look designed by Veronica Leoni complete with puffer sleeves.

Actress Demi Moore wore Fendi to the occasion as she presented creative director Kim Jones with his Designer of the Year accolade , while actress Billie Piper wowed in Vivienne Westwood, and Griff wore a white gown from Simone Rocha’s spring/summer 2022 collection.

Image: courtesy of the British Fashion Council/Getty

Priyanka Chopra, Addison Rae and Gillian Anderson hit the Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet

Chloé ateliers in Paris created a made-to-measure kaftan inspired long dress designed by Gabriela Hearst for actress Gillian Anderson to wear to the awards featuring an open back and hand-macramé necklace featuring mother-of-pearl.

Image: courtesy of the British Fashion Council by Jason Lloyd-Evans

While Munroe Bergdorf also graced the red carpet in a custom regal green and black ‘blossom’ gown by Robert Wun featuring extravagant pleating detailing and corset.

Maria Sharapova wears couture dress made from recycled Evian bottles

Image: courtesy of Evian

Tennis star Maria Sharapova showcased the first-ever couture dress made from recycled plastic bottles at the Fashion Awards in a look created in collaboration between Iris van Herpen and Evian.

The custom ‘Mimesis’ sustainable couture dress worn by Sharapova was made from a specially created material developed through the transformation of Evian bottles into fabric. The multi-dimensional garment, instantly recognisable as Iris van Herpen, features 72 percent recycled Evian bottles and 28 percent organic silk.

The concept couture look used state-of-the-art laser-cut techniques to create hundreds of recycled fabric petals, which were meticulously cut in a triangular, cross-sectional design. These were then hand-stitched into a fluid labyrinth of layers, inspired by the snow-capped of the French Alps.

Commenting on the red carpet dress, Dutch fashion designer, Iris van Herpen, said in a statement: “Collaborating with Evian on this project has been a truly great experience, particularly as we have shared sustainability goals and a desire to reduce our impact on the planet. Designing a couture dress with a fabric created from Evian bottles has enabled us to join forces and create a stunning garment that aims to inspire and encourage plastic recycling.

“I hope this dress will shape people’s perception of upcycling and recycling plastic by reinforcing the different forms the product life cycle can take, highlighting that we all have the power to change our future for the better.”

Image: courtesy of Evian

In 2022, the dress will be showcased at the Green Metropolis’ launch show in Amsterdam, which is a new exhibition founded by the fashion designer and produced by “leading experts in the field of couture, architecture and nature”.

H&M highlights sustainability with red carpet looks

Image: courtesy of the British Fashion Council by Gareth Cattermole

There were also other sustainable looks on the red carpet, with actress Hailee Steinfeld and singer Kehlani showcasing fashion made from recycled materials created by H&M.

Steinfeld wore a beaded cape, embellished using Resortecs dissolvable thread, created to aid breakdown in the recycling process and an embellished catsuit crafted by 95 percent recycled polyester, designed exclusively for the Fashion Awards.

While Kehlani looked stunning in a polka dot tulle gown crafted from 100 percent recycled polyester from textile waste. The voluminous tulle look is part of H&M’s Innovation Circular Design Story collection and will be available to buy online and from select H&M stores from December 9.

Image: courtesy of H&M by David M. Benett