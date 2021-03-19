Reebok launches an online education and mentorship program

Sporting goods company Reebok has launched a new online program to help young people ages 17-20 develop skills, experience, and sneaker industry-relevant knowledge.

Reebok has partnered with the online education platform Yellowbrick, national education workforce nonprofit JFF, and sneaker and fashion retailer APB to launch the program for 50 students in select cities across the US.

The online program materials are based on the content of Yellowbrick’s popular Sneaker Essentials Course. Reebok will add to the curriculum by having company executives available for live mentorship sessions. The course provides an opportunity for students to develop skills and explore different career landscapes within the sneaker industry.

The Sneaker Essentials Course concludes with a capstone project in which students create their own unique shoe designs. Select students will have the opportunity to produce and market their sneakers. The final sneaker design will be made available at APB, the program’s exclusive retail partner.

“By educating and developing talented young people and by connecting them directly with established designers and executives from our team, we’re able to expose them to the multiple career paths that exist within our incredible industry,” stated Sean Finucane, vice president, wholesale at Reebok, in a release.