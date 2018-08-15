Reebok launches its first plant-based sneaker

Reebok now offers a footwear option for vegan consumers. The fitness brand launched its highly anticipated Cotton + Corn collection this Wednesday. Featuring a 100 percent cotton upper and corn-based soles, the unisex sneakers come in a recycled package.

On its website, the brand says the Cotton + Corn sneakers are certified to be 75 percent bio-based by the United States Department of Agriculture -- the first shoes to ever earn such a certification.

Reebok’s Cotton + Corn retails for 95 US dollars on Reebok’s American website and limited retailers.

Photo: courtesy of Reebok