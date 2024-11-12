Reformation launches holiday collection with Shrimps

American womenswear brand Reformation has launched a collaborative collection with London-based fashion label Shrimps for the holidays.

The limited-edition collection of novelty knits has been inspired by seasonal gatherings and playing weird card games with the family to capture the “cozy revelry of the holiday season through the classic charm of Reformation and the endearing playfulness of Shrimps”.

Reformation x Shrimps holiday collection Credits: Reformation

The Reformation x Shrimps collection is made from regenerative wool and 95 percent recycled cashmere, and each piece has been named after a suit of cards from the Diamond Cashmere TurtleNeck to the Queenie Cashmere Cardigan, Hearts Cable Crew and Clover Cashmere Sweater Vest.

The collaboration also includes fun giftable items, such as crocheted coasters, a head scarf, and a wool sweater with a ruffle collar for your dog.

The collection will be available on Reformation.com and Shrimps.com, with prices ranging from 98 to 348 pounds.

