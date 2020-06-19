Reiss launches non-medical face masks, all profits donated to NHS

British premium brand Reiss has launched reusable non-medical face masks and is donating all profits from the items to NHS Charities Together.

The unisex masks are made using four layers of a silk-blend fabric and can be reused up to 100 times, the company said. They cost 20 pounds.

It comes as the UK government advises people to wear face coverings in public places and on public transport.

This is the latest initiative by Reiss to support the NHS. In May, it announced it had donated 10,000 face masks and 900 scrubs to frontline workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

On Monday, Reiss reopened 26 of its stores across the UK, including standalone and outlet stores.