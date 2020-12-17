Rent the Runway launches Swap Stop traveling pop-up experience

Rent the Runway is changing the way it reaches consumers - by traveling to them during this holiday season.

The clothing rental service announced via its Instagram account this week that it has launched the RTR Swap Stop, which is a traveling holiday pop-up. The company explained in its post, "We’re dashing through the city this holiday season just to see you! Meet the RTR Swap Stop, our mobile holiday pop-up experience for your roaming returns and festive surprises."

The Swap Stop will travel throughout New York City, stopping in a different neighborhood each weekday. Its first stop was in Manhattan's Upper West Side. Renters are invited to visit the Swap Stop during a four-hour time window to drop off their past rentals and receive "free holiday treats."

Rent the Runway's plans for the Swap Stop's future locations have not yet been announced. The company is posting all updates on its Twitter account.