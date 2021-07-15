Renting fashion may be more damaging to the planet than landfill - study

Renting clothing may not be as environmentally sustainable as previously thought. A new study compares the global warming potential (GWP) of different ownership and end-of-life scenarios for textiles and rental services were seen to be contributing to the planet-harming problem with their impact.

A Finnish study by LUT University’s Department of Sustainability Science, published by Environmental Research Letters, suggests that renting clothes is actually worse for than environment than ending up in landfill after many wears.

For the study the researchers tested the impacts of five different end of lifecycle scenarios for jeans that relate to typical circular economy (CE) principles in the textile sector. Where reducing and recycling seem the best option, sharing via rental greatly increases CO2 output via transport for each and every rental as well as drycleaning services in between.

The research suggest that circular economy (CE) practises and business models come with environmental implications, of which many remain unclear. In some CE strategies, there is a high risk of rebound, meaning a situation in which activities aimed at environmental benefits are not actually realized because of external reasons. A similar risk relates to limited understanding about the behavioral changes required by extensive implementation of circular practices.

Current state of fashion

According to the latest estimates, up to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions originate from the textile industry. Figures from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation show that 73 percent of discarded textile materials were disposed via landfill or incinerated, and less than 1 percent were recycled into new clothing. According to their study, global clothing production has approximately doubled in the past 15 years, but the average number of times a garment is worn has decreased by 36 percent.

Testing 5 different ownership and end-of-life scenarios for jeans

BASE represents current practice in which a user buys a new pair of jeans and, after a certain use period of traditional ownership, disposes them to a waste-to-energy facility. REDUCE and REUSE represent existing CE practices that are already widely used. In the REDUCE scenario user extends the time they use a purchased pair of jeans. In this scenario, environmental benefits are assumed to follow from avoidance of primary manufacturing of a product. In the REUSE scenario a used pair of jeans is sold in a secondhand shop for a new user. Through slowing the consumption cycle, this type of ownership chaining is assumed to produce environmental benefits by reduction of primary manufacturing of a product.

RECYCLE and SHARE are new CE innovations, according to the authors. In the RECYCLE scenario used jeans are industrially transformed into new textile materials, which can be used to create new products. In this scenario, environmental benefits are assumed to follow from decreased use of primary raw materials (in this case, cotton). In the SHARE scenario the same pair of jeans is leased or rented to multiple users during the product lifecycle. This scenario resembles the logic of collaborative consumption, in which environmental benefits are assumed to follow from increasing the utility rate of a product.

Lifecycle analysis

The global warming impact of the ownership and end-of-life scenarios for jeans is mainly determined at five positions in the value chain: manufacturing, delivery, use, end-of-life processes, and alternative production processes.

The findings show that existing CE practices in which the lifecycles of textiles are simply extended (REDUCE and REUSE) seem to lead to significantly lower global warming impacts at the system level than utilization of new CE innovations, which utilize emerging leasing options (SHARE) or new ways of producing re-usable fibers from textile waste (RECYCLE). From this, it logically follows that, to reduce overall global warming practices from the textile value chain, clothes and all other textiles should be kept in use long as possible.

The researchers suggest rental clothing would have a less environmental impact if they are shipped via low carbon modes of transportation, such as by bicycle. Renting a dress that is shipped and returned by air would not fall into this category and you may be better off buying.