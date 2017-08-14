Resort 2018 Key Accessories Directions

Trendstop's catwalk team brings you the latest accessories themes emerging at the international Resort collections across bags, belts and headwear categories. These key looks will be impacting on the accessories market for the upcoming spring/summer season and beyond. Our inspirational seasonal reports are curated by our experts, evaluating each individual trend's commercial value and longevity giving you the optimum level of in-depth analysis to inform your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into three influential accessory styles that will be key to the SS18 season. The Fashion Pack Valise updates traditional luggage looks with a modern take on retro themes. A strong vintage narrative is also in evidence among the 50s inspired printed headwraps and sweetheart headbands of The Turban Knot. The athleisure trend shows no sign of slowing own as activewear apparel informs the sporting stripes and functional hardware of D-Ring Athletics.

Fashion Pack Valise

The traditional valise bag is reworked for SS18 with an on-trend retro-modern approach. Structured leather or canvas fabrications maintain the boxy profile of classic accessory silhouettes while vintage florals and softened brights add a feminine touch. Luxe leather detailing elevates luggage looks to premium status.

D-Ring Athletics

The athleisure trend's strong influence on apparel translates into accessories with utilitarian sports infused belts. Grosgrain ribbon and canvas webbing fabrications are given an active appeal with bold, athletic strippings and functional pull-through ring fastenings.

The Turban Knot

Retro inspired looks make a comeback with turban knotted headbands and scarves inspired by the 1950s. Leopard print velvet, floral appliqués and lush satin finishes tap into the season's vintage vibe while bringing a touch of glamour to a bad hair day saviour.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: DSquared2, Orla Kiely, Tibi, Maggie Marilyn, Emilio Pucci, Red Valentino, Gucci, Emanuel Ungaro, Cynthia Rowley, all Resort 2018.