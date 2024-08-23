Resort SS25 Women’s Trend: ‘Very demure, very mindful’
Seemingly out of nowhere, the ‘demure’ trend has swept across social media platforms and sparked a cultural conversation. Its viral spread started with the beauty influencer, Jools Lebron, who posted on August 5, 2024, about doing makeup for the workplace in a “demure and modest and respectful” manner. She is also fond of using the words, “cutesy” and “classy.” Lebron (who is a trans-gender female) told ‘CBS Mornings’.
"Your demure is what it means to you. It's being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world." It’s a tongue-in-cheek aesthetic enjoying its moment in the sun. So as we wrap up the 2025 Resort season, here are 10 looks that are “very demure, very mindful, very classy, very cutesy.”
Adeum: designer, Hanako Maeda
Look 3: a pale pink mock turtle-neck wool sweater and tulle skirt with beige patent platform Mary-Janes.
Armarium: designer, Giorgia Gabriele
Look 5:a beige brushed cotton zip-up jacket and skinny white pants. Red slingbacks with elongated square toes completed the look.
Zuhar Murad
Look 3: a sage green patterned satin blouse with a scarf collar and matching wide leg pants and the same in white on the left.
Alejandra Alonso Rojas
Look 12: a long satin dress with a scarf neck and full sleeves in ‘Yves Klein’ blue. Silver earrings and blue satin pumps finished the look.
Ferrari: designer, Rocco Iannone
Look 38: an ankle length dress with a sarong tie front in beige and a sketched horse print in blue. Accessories included silver jewelry, mirrored sunglasses, a tiny olive green handbag and silver sandals.
Bibhu Mohapatra
Look 8: a print dress in shades of grey under a matching collarless coat was shown with black leather gloves, black hose and orange sandals.
Victoria Beckham
Look 9: a dress with a deep vee neck knit top in aubergine and a wrap skirt with a slit in mint green. A structured handbag in aubergine-colored pressed leather and caged front pale blue sandals finished the look.
Luisa Beccaria
Look 14: a long tea dress with intricate embroidery and pale pink double strapped patent platform shoes.
Givenchy: designer, Susanna Venegas
Look 7: a short coat with a large bow at the neck and a diamond pattern, accessorized by leopard print Mary Janes.
Elie Saab
Look 13: a white knit jumpsuit with a black dot print, four pockets and large buttons was shown with a handbag in white leather and the same knit fabric.