Retailers drop alpaca fur following a new PETA expose

Alpaca fur might not be as humane as many would assume. PETA has announced the findings of an undercover investigation of an alpaca farm in Peru, which suggest the animals are being treated violently.

As alpaca fur can be collected through shearing the animals, the material has been used as a more humane alternative to traditional fur. However, when PETA investigated the world's largest privately-owned alpaca farm, Malkini, the organization discover animals were being harmed by workers through highly inhumane practices.

"PETA's investigation pulled back the curtain on violent shearing that leaves alpacas bleeding and crying out," the organization's executive vice president, Tracy Reiman, said in a statement. "We urge all retailers to protect these vulnerable animals by banning alpaca wool and are calling on consumers to leave these cruelly produced items on the rack."

Several retailers have already responded to PETA's findings. Esprit has begun phasing out alpaca wool, while Gap Inc. and H&M Group have severed ties with Mallkini's parent company, the Michell Group.

Image: PETA