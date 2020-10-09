Retaissance Opens Registration for Retaissance Live and Introduces Free Membership for its Online Platform

New digital marketplace Retaissance is set to bring brands and buyers together for Retaissance Live, its first free-to-attend virtual “Meet the Buyer” event in partnership with the Enterprise Europe Network, held on the 3rd and 4th November.

Free registration for the event has now opened, and the buyer roster will be announced over the coming weeks.

Retaissance Live will allow brands and buyers from across European retail to meet in one-toone virtual meeting rooms. The event aims to encourage cross-sector collaboration and build resilience by providing access to new markets and disruptive technologies.

Attendees will have an opportunity to network with key industry figures and thought leaders from across the whole retail landscape, and a two-day webinar schedule has been planned, featuring speakers from top brands, associations and representatives from Government organisations. The talks will offer advice to both brands and retailers on a range of important topics tailored to UK and European businesses and address the current challenges faced by the retail industry.

Retaissance Live will be free to attend as a brand or buyer, with priority meeting slots available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Cathie Osborne, Founder and Owner of Retaissance said: “We’re very excited to have already secured a varied selection of buyers on board for our first live event. With their support, we’ve been able to build a roster that represents the broad, diverse range of industries that makeup retail across Europe.”

“This will be a brilliant opportunity for independent brands to create new sales opportunities, gather product feedback, network and approach new markets. We’ve had a lot of interest in the event so far, so be sure to get in touch and book your free ticket to secure your meetings.”

To celebrate the event and to help support the recovery of European retail from its recent challenges, Retaissance is proud to provide free access-level memberships, making its network, profile builder, and online showcasing tools completely free to brands.

The platform has also recently introduced a number of new add-on services, designed to provide everything an independent brand needs to start approaching retailers and begin trading internationally, from sales and marketing support to logistics planning.

Visit the Retaissance Live event page to get the latest news and updates and to secure your free ticket.

To register with Retaissance visit https://retaissance.com/. For enquiries, get in touch on +44 (0) 1606 822943 or email support@retaissance.com.