Revolve launches extended size collection with Remi Bader

Online retailer Revolve is launching its first extended size collection in collaboration with influencer and curve model Remi Bader on August 10.

The initial Remi x Revolve collection will feature 15 styles in sizes XXS to 4X on Revolve.com, with a second drop to follow in September, which will include a special activation during New York Fashion Week.

Revolve first revealed that it was collaborating with Bader in March when the influencer shared with her two million plus followers on the design and development process. Since then, Bader has been working closely with Revolve’s design team on scale specifications for each piece and participated as a fit model in the final stages of sampling to ensure the silhouettes matched her original goal of delivering sexy, body-conscious clothing without sacrificing comfort.

This can be seen within the extended size range of 0X-4X, which includes longer lengths for mini dresses, additional depth added to the bust of tops, and leg openings of bodysuits adjusted. In addition, styles that feature plunging cuts at the bust include hook and eye details for adjustable coverage.

Image: Revolve; Remi x Revolve

Bader said in a statement: “When we first announced Remi x Revolve, I said that every piece in the collection would be something I was never able to find in my size, or for my body. Now I am able to make this available to people that feel the same way, which is the best part.

“The process over the past few months has shown that there is incredible interest and demand, and there is also a constant need to evolve, and understand customer needs. Being able to share the process and provide step-by-step input from myself and my community has been instrumental, and I cannot wait to deliver the final product.”

Image: Revolve; Remi x Revolve

The Remi x Revolve collection focuses on a range of sexy, elevated separates, from suiting and matching sets to dresses and skirts with sharp cuts, in a colour palette of saturated deep green and cherry hues, alongside neutral tones of black, soft pink, and pale grey.

The pieces are made from versatile fabrics including rayon ponte, jersey, faux leather, and knitwear, as well as novelty pieces offered in power mesh and burnout velvet. Prices will range from 55 – 150 US dollars.

Image: Revolve; Remi x Revolve

Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at Revolve, added: “We listen to our community every step of the way, and this is exactly how Remi x Revolve was born. Within days of connecting, she joined us on her first #RevolveAroundTheWorld trip, and we had an agreement in place to develop this collection, which has now been over a year in the making.

“We are so proud of it, and excited to be able to offer this extended range of products and sizing to meet the Revolve customer’s aesthetic and lifestyle interests.”

Image: Revolve; Remi x Revolve

Image: Revolve; Remi x Revolve