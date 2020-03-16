Revolve launches new proprietary customer loyalty program

Revolve is continuing to enhance its customer experience. The digital womenswear retailer has launched a new customer loyalty program using its own proprietary technology.

Leveraging both transactional and emotional loyalty drivers, the innovative program is designed to enhance the customer value proposition with reward opportunities that include access to unique experiences and exclusive meet and greets with influencers and celebrities. trips and much more.

The program is built with different tiers of rewards and perks based on points earned through each dollar of purchase. The tiers are called Insider, Star, VIP and Elite, with each tier opening another set of perks, such as early access to new arrivals or sales, personalized stylist sessions and marketing events.

Customers earn a 20 dollar reward for each 2,000 points earned and have the chance to earn triple points on purchases of items from Revolve's selected brand of the month.

“We developed this program entirely with our core customer in mind," explained Revolve's co-CEO and co-founder Mike Karanikolas in a statement. "We utilized our live customer service channels to confirm what inspires our customer and why she likes to shop with us. It was plain and simple, she told us she wanted access to a fun and engaging program that rewarded her for shopping her favorite brands.

“The program was built in-house using proprietary technology which allows us full control and adaptability over time. We’re excited to further engage with our customers while providing them with enticing rewards and experiences along the way.”