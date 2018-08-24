Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand to close out New York Fashion Week

The debut of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fall line is set to close out New York Fashion Week.

The singer-turned-designer is set to showcase new looks from her lingerie and sleepwear brand at the conclusion of the annual event in the form of an "immersive experience.” The pieces displayed will be available for purchase immediately following the presentation via SavageX.com - while fans can also shop for the items at various pop-up shops set to open this fall.

The special Fashion Week occasion will be held in Brooklyn on September 12.

Since its debut in May, Savage x Fenty, in partnership with Techstyle Fashion Group, has gained a devoted fanbase as well as garnering attention for offering a wide variety of sizes and offering color schemes that compliment a diverse range of skin tones.