Rodarte to host fashion show in Paris, not NYFW

Los Angeles-based brand Rodarte recently just dropped some news on its newest collection debut. Instead of showing at New York Fashion Week, the fashion label has decided to hold a private presentation during Paris Fashion Week in March.

The news comes as there is a continual shifts in fashion shows this year. Rodarte is just the latest in a slew of designers that have opted away from New York Fashion Week, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford, Rachel Comey and Rebecca Minkoff. It doesn’t come as a total surprise as it seems in 2017 every designer is trying something different to keep the fashion show format fresh. Instead of hosting a traditional fashion show event, the Los Angeles label is planning to hold a private presentation, according to Fashionista. The show will take place in March during Paris Fashion Week for this year.

Rodarte will not be at New York Fashion Week

The label, founded by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, has also decided to add a third collection this year. By adding an additional collection, it shows that Rodarte is changing things up in terms of their business. At the moment, there are not more confirmed details on the upcoming collection, but it will be interesting to see if the extra collection adds to their overall business in terms of revenue and profitability.

Also in addition to changing its show format this year, Rodarte plans to exempt from its traditional fashion show schedule in the future. As reported by Fashionista, the brand is planning to align its shows with Couture Fashion Week in January and July in Paris. The reason for this shift is to make it easier to retail its collection earlier for buyers.

Rodarte is not the first to announce a step up in its fashion game. As fashion show formats have changed along with the see-now-buy-now format, terms of location, and overall presentation; it’s only natural that brands are becoming more innovative and competitive. Only time will tell if swapping Paris for New York will be beneficial to Rodarte’s future business.

