Ross Stores Q2 earnings improve 22 percent

Ross Stores, Inc. reported earnings per share grew 22 percent to 1.39 dollars on net income of 494 million dollars in the second quarter. This compares to 1.14 dollars per share on net earnings of 413 million dollars for the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2019.

Sales rose 21 percent to 4.8 billion dollars, with comparable store sales up 15 percent.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Barbara Rentler, chief executive officer of Ross Stores, said in a release: “We are pleased that both second quarter sales and earnings substantially exceeded our expectations.”

For the six months, earnings per share were 2.73 dollars on net earnings of 971 million dollars, up from 2.29 dollars per share on net income of 834 million dollars for the same period in 2019. Sales for the first half of 2021 rose 20 percent to 9.3 billion dollars, with comparable store sales up 14 percent.

“We are forecasting third quarter same store sales to be up 5 percent to 7 percent with earnings per share in the range of 61 cents to 69 cents. Based on first half results and our third quarter outlook, we are updating our fiscal year 2021 earnings per share forecast to be in the range of 4.20 dollars to 4.38 dollars on a comparable store sales gain of 10 percent to 11 percent,” Rentler added.