Rowing Blazers unveils capsule collection with Paddington

New York-based clothing brand Rowing Blazers has unveiled a capsule collection with beloved children’s character Paddington Bear to coincide with the bear’s latest cinematic outing ‘Paddington in Peru’ developed and produced by Studiocanal.

The Rowing Blazers x Paddington capsule collection features two pieces directly inspired by Paddington’s own wardrobe - a royal blue hooded wool duffle coat with a co-branded patch on the left sleeve and a bright red bucket hat, alongside signature Rowing Blazers styles, including a block-stripped cotton rugby jersey and a pink-and-white university-striped Oxford shirt embroidered with Paddington motifs.

Rowing Blazers x Paddington capsule collection Credits: Rowing Blazers

Other pieces include a cashmere blend crewneck sweater featuring an oversized, intarsia-knit illustration of Paddington, a polo shirt embroidered with Paddington on the chest, a French terry crewneck sweatshirt with an oversized, co-branded graphic, and a graphic T-shirt. There are also accessories, like dad hats, one of which plays off the classic note found with Paddington in the first book, and a woven necktie.

The collection is available exclusively at rowingblazers.com, with prices ranging from 68 to 598 US dollars.

Rowing Blazers x Paddington capsule collection Credits: Rowing Blazers

This is the latest fashion collaboration for the marmalade-loving bear. Paddington has also dropped capsules with American retailer Gap and British brand Cath Kidston this year and a beauty partnership with British fragrance and beauty brand Jo Malone London.

Rowing Blazers x Paddington capsule collection Credits: Rowing Blazers

Rowing Blazers x Paddington capsule collection Credits: Rowing Blazers