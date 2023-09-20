Runway of Dreams and Rise runways focus on the empowerment of fashion

Two shows that occurred during New York Fashion Week that highlight movements over trends and represent the unique sense of empowerment that only fashion can provide. The motivation behind them goes beyond hem lengths or must-have colors. How we put ourselves together to make an impression in our daily lives cannot be overlooked as the clothes we wear gain us approval and acceptance and praise, but also judgement. The Rise at Forbes runway spoke to the latter with the phrase “What were you wearing?” Victims of sexual assault, who historically have had this question weaponized against them, took to the runway in luxury looks selected from Veronica Beard, Peter Do, Prabal Garung, Chloé, Saks Fifth Avenue among others.

“This show represents our continued fight for survivor rights everywhere, so that no matter their geography, survivors have access to justice systems that protect them and not their rapists,” said Rise founder and CEO Amanda Nguyen who is as likely to be seen on Capitol Hill as on a catwalk. “We are launching a multilateral treaty campaign for universal jurisdiction over sex crimes because ending impunity and protecting sexual assault survivors is the shared responsibility of the international community. It’s time we expand access to justice for all survivors.”

RISE has passed 60+ laws for more than 100 million survivors and counting. In addition to working to pass the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights in all 50 states, Rise is committed to the passage of a UN resolution securing access to justice for survivors, believing justice should not depend on geography. Last year, Rise helped pass the first ever standalone United Nations resolution protecting survivors of sexual assault – a historic milestone providing access to justice for 1.3 billion survivors.

The fashion show followed performances of dance, song and poetry. Nguyen herself closed the show wearing a three-piece look from Brunello Cucinelli, a brand that Rise recognizes as having been historically supportive of their work. Her outfit struck a balance of elegance and professionalism to set the tone for the evening with other survivors choosing everything from the most glamorous gowns, tp printed day dresses and tailored separates. In its third annual show held at Forbes on Fifth in lower Manhattan, Rise, which describes itself as a “civil rights accelerator that empowers everyday citizens to pen their own rights into existence,” continues its effort on behalf of survivors to reclaim the phrase: “what were you wearing.”

The Runway of Dreams show staged at Brooklyn Powerhouse Arts and entitled, A Fashion Revolution, featured adaptive and universally designed looks from Zappos, Kohl's, Target, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, Steve Madden, French Toast Adaptive, and adidas, among others. It also showcased the runway debut of Victoria's Secret and PINK's first-ever Adaptive Intimates range. Runway of Dreams cast a total of 70 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds, in addition to loved ones and caregivers.

Mindy Scheier, founder of Runway of Dreams was the show’s host, accompanied by Shaquem Griffin, former NFL linebacker who was dressed in looks provided by Neiman Marcus and Tommy Hilfiger. Other notable attendees included Victoria’s Secret model, Mayowa Nicholas; Lydia Smith, Chief Diversity Officer, Victoria's Secret & Co; Scott Schaefer, Zappos CEO; Dana Zumbo, Zappos Adaptive Business Development Manager; Billy Price, founder BILLY Footwear; Logan Alridge; and Aaron Rose Philip.

The Runway of Dreams Foundation, founded in 2014, is a public charity focused on empowering people with disabilities to have confidence and self-expression through inclusion in fashion and beauty. It advocates for innovation within adaptive design and raises awareness through large scale runway shows; campaigns for inclusion; educational programs that inspire and develop the next generation of design innovators and marketing leaders; and thought provoking panels.

Runway of Dreams also organized an open to the public and free, first-of-its-kind exhibit featuring adaptive and universally designed collections from mainstream brands committed to inclusion in the fashion and beauty industries, in Hudson Yards running across three days during NYFW, to emphasize the need for true inclusion in our mainstream world.

(L) Jillian Curwin( and R) Tiffany Geigel model on the runway during Runway of Dreams Credits: Getty

(L) Performers J Chen Project and (R) Amanda Nguyen Credits: Getty

Sexual assualt survivors walk the runway at the Rise Runway Show Credits: Getty

Sexual assault survivors walk the runway at Rise fashion show Credits: Getty