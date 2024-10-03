Runway to resale: Fashion week trends that drive demand in the secondhand market

With Fashion Month concluding on October 1st in Paris, focusing on Spring/Summer 2025, it has sparked an immediate buying frenzy in the secondhand market. Fashion Weeks are now more influential than ever, particularly on resale platforms, where fashion enthusiasts rush to find pieces that echo what they’ve admired on the runway. From high-demand brands to sought-after styles, here are the secondhand trends set to make waves.

Disney T-Shirts

Coperni SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Coperni, known for its media-savvy shows, wowed once again with their SS25 collection presentation in Disneyland Paris. The nostalgic charm of Disney was front and center with vintage t-shirts featuring iconic characters like Mickey Mouse and references to classic Disney films. In the show notes these pieces are described as genuine vintage finds: “Vintage Disney t-shirts blend with modern styles, featuring aquatic-themed prints of beloved characters.”

Long- or short-sleeved, Disney t-shirts are already widely available on resale platforms. However, this runway spotlight is likely to boost interest in collector items from Disney’s past collaborations with luxury houses like Gucci, Givenchy, and Stella McCartney.

K-Way and Aigle parkas

Prada, Burberry, Maitrepierre. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Key pieces in the Athletic Chic trend for Spring/Summer 2025, K-Way jackets and Aigle parkas will be in high demand on secondhand platforms. The vibrant K-Way reflects the 1980s revival, while Aigle’s neutral tones are tied to the growing urban-outdoor hybrid wardrobe.

Both K-Way and Aigle are timeless classics known for their quality, making them popular secondhand purchases. The brands have modernized their image in recent years, appealing to a new generation of buyers. Aigle even introduced a "Second Life" section on its website, making these iconic pieces even more accessible.

The 90s T-Shirt

Sandy Liang, Shiatzy Chen, Mossi. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The 90s vibe was everywhere this season, with short-sleeved, round-neck t-shirts making a statement on the runways of brands like Rabanne, Totem, Shiatzy Chen, and Sandy Liang. This wardrobe staple will be especially sought after in secondhand markets, particularly when crafted from heavy cotton in oversized fits. Vintage details like logos, graphics, and prints will also add to their desirability.

Miu Miu knee-length skirt

Miu Miu SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

One of the most influential brand names in recent seasons, Miu Miu, presented a highly anticipated SS25 collection where creative director Miuccia Prada swapped ultra-short styles for knee-length skirts, a timeless staple of the brand.

Miu Miu has revisited these skirts time and again, from the 90s to the 2000s, and some of the SS25 collection’s geometric prints even trace back to 2005. These feminine skirts are sure to attract collectors and secondhand enthusiasts searching for earlier versions.

Ganni icons

Ganni SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Danish label Ganni presented it's collection in Paris for the first time this season, gaining international visibility and, by extension, greater traction on resale platforms. Known for its colorful, feminine, and playful style, Ganni's signature pieces like Peter Pan-collared blouses and buckle-strap ballerinas are expected to see increased secondhand demand.

Ganni’s resale appeal is also heightened by its affordability, particularly among younger consumers drawn to the brand’s progressive and environmentally conscious ethos.

Beige trench coat à la Columbo

Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, Coach. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The long, beige trench coat reminiscent of Columbo’s iconic look was a standout across many collections this season, from The Row to Coach. Its clean lines align with the oversized trend and its versatility ensures it remains a staple in both retail and resale markets.

Rabanne's 1969 bag

Rabanne SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Rabanne wowed this season by introducing "the world's most expensive bag" in its SS25 collection, a gold reissue of the iconic 1969 bag created in collaboration with jeweler Arthus Bertrand. This spotlight on the 1969 bag is expected to drive demand for earlier versions in gold or silver metal on resale platforms.

In 2023, Rabanne further expanded its audience with a collaboration with H&M, launching the popular "Pool Party" capsule collection.

Saint Laurent blazer and archives

Saint Laurent SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Saint Laurent’s SS25 collection, under the direction of Anthony Vaccarello, emphasized powerful, feminine silhouettes that continue to make the brand a key player in the secondhand market. The collection’s androgynous looks echoed Yves Saint Laurent’s famous declaration: "The Saint Laurent woman is me."

This runway revival will likely boost demand for key resale staples like the leather jacket and oversized blazer, both of which featured heavily this season. A standout moment was when Bella Hadid, the supermodel who had taken a break from the runway, sported an oversized blazer that became one of the most-watched looks of Fashion Month.

Prada archives

Prada SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Prada's SS25 collection, designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, reflected the spirit of today’s Vinted-obsessed culture by embracing individual styles over uniformity. The show mixed pieces seemingly plucked from the brand’s archives, blending them into a harmonious yet eclectic whole. Expect this to fuel secondhand demand for Prada’s vintage items.

The cardigan

Acne Studios, Chanel. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The humble cardigan emerged as a standout this season, seen on the runways of brands like Chanel and Acne Studios. The cardigan has always been a wardrobe essential, but its nostalgic, cozy appeal is now resonating more strongly than ever, making it a hot item in secondhand markets, particularly when crafted from premium materials like wool or cashmere.

Granny's lingerie

Chloé, Gucci. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Sexy lingerie has made a comeback on the catwalks. Fine lace decorations provide a vintage feel, sprinkled with retro charm. From Gucci to Chloé, these delicate looks can be easily worn as daywear. Camisoles, negligees and shorties are easy to find on vintage platforms and secondhand stores alike.