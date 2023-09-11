Sainsbury’s launches menswear collaboration with Martin Kemp

Supermarket Sainsbury’s has launched its first-ever menswear collaboration with actor and musician Martin Kemp and its exclusively owned menswear brand Union Works.

Kemp has worked closely with Sainsbury’s men’s clothing team and the Union Works designers and supplier partner, Poeticgem to create an exclusive edit of pieces that embodies his “classic style” that draws inspiration from his personal everyday wardrobe.

The 30-piece Martin Kemp Edit offers elevated smart casual wardrobe essentials, including long-sleeved Henley tops, denim jeans, knitwear, and tailored jackets in elevated textures such as autumnal cord and peached cotton alongside classic prints like herringbone and oversized checks.

Martin Kemp Edit Credits: Sainsbury’s

Commenting on the collaboration, Emma Benjafield, director of product at Sainsbury’s Clothing, said in a statement: “We love Martin’s style, and are excited to collaborate with him on this collection. Our vision was to create an edit of affordable, great quality, modern menswear pieces that could easily slot into customers’ autumn wardrobes and be pulled out again year after year.”

Kemp, said in a statement: “I am so thrilled to be partnering with Sainsbury’s and Union Works on this Autumn menswear edit. Classic, easy and comfortable pieces are key for me when it comes to having confidence with my style and I hope this collection will help make it easy for others to feel great when getting dressed too.”

The Martin Kemp Edit is exclusively available online at Tu.co.uk, Argos.co.uk and in 208 selected Sainsbury’s stores in sizes small to XXX-Large. Prices range from 12 pounds for a classic tee to 65 pounds for a tailored jacket.

