Sainsbury's Tu clothing launches at Argos

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has announced that its clothing line Tu will be available from Argos from the end of the month.

From April 25, Sainsbury’s Tu customers will be able to order clothing online by 2pm for next day delivery or free click and collect from 1,100 Sainsbury’s and Argos stores across the UK. There will be no minimum order size and returns will be free at any Argos and Sainsbury’s location.

Sainsbury’s Tu clothing range for men, women and children contributes almost 1 billion pounds to annual sales at the supermarket group, and it is hoping that by offering the customers the convenience to buy and collect the full ranges at Argos it will accelerate the clothing label’s growth.

Sainsbury’s to accelerate growth of clothing label Tu by launching in Argos

The expansion will also see Tu being available on Argos’s website, the third most visited retail website in the UK, where 60 percent of its sale originate online. Sainsbury’s adds that Argos has developed a new ‘look and feel’ for shopping Tu on its website, which has been tailored to the fashion experience and the website will give customers immediate information on availability.

Sainsbury’s group chief executive of Sainsbury’s Mike Coupe said: “We know that customers are increasingly shopping for clothes online and that they love the convenience of being able to collect them from a store.

“When we bought Argos we always knew that we wanted to enable customers to buy Tu clothing from Argos so this is a major milestone for us. We hope Argos customers embrace the Tu range in the way that Sainsbury’s customers have over the past ten years.”

Sainsbury’s purchased Home Retail Group 18 months ago, and open its 200th Argos store-in-store in its Sainsbury’s Pimlico, London store on March 28. The supermarket chain plans to open 250 Argos stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets by March 2019.

Images: courtesy of Sainsbury’s Tu