Sainsbury’s Tu partners with dancer Oti Mabuse

Tu Clothing from supermarket Sainsbury’s has partnered with broadcaster, author and world champion dancer Oti Mabuse, best known for her time as a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, to launch a collection of activewear and luxe loungewear for its Reaktiv brand.

Mabuse’s debut collection launches today, January 3, and features 67 pieces comprising of leggings, sports crop tops, vests, joggers and jackets, which will be exclusively available online at Tu.co.uk and Argos.co.uk.

The new collection has been developed in collaboration with Tu's supplier Poeticgem to offer versatile options for everyone from yoga enthusiasts and casual walkers to dedicated gym goers, featuring practical design details such as pockets in leggings to slot in a phone, light-reflecting shower-resistant jackets and supersoft fabrics for ultimate comfort.

Workout sets and luxe loungewear have been designed to be worn as co-ords or mixed and matched as separates, offering pieces in a colour palette combining cool neutrals and cream tones with pops of cobalt blue plus a mixture of patterns and textures, including one of Mabuse’s favourites, leopard print.

Oti x Reaktiv by Tu collection Credits: Tu Clothing

Commenting on the collaboration, Mabuse said in a statement: “I'm so excited to be launching my first collection with Tu and Reaktiv! Movement is such an essential part of our daily lives, and I believe that it can bring so much joy, especially when you feel confident and comfortable in what you're wearing while doing it.

“I wanted to create a range that not only makes you feel amazing but is accessible and affordable - feeling great should be for everyone! I love it all, but if I had to pick, I’d say that the scuba set is my favourite. I love the way it fits, and it’s under 40 pounds!”

Prices for Oti x Reaktiv by Tu start at 10 pounds and the entire collection will be available in sizes X small to XX large.

Charlotte Pettican, director of ladieswear at Poeticgem, added: “Partnering with Oti on the exclusive Reaktiv collection for TU has been an incredible experience. Oti’s energy and passion are infused into every piece, bringing our shared vision to life in an extraordinary way. Creating an accessible, flattering, and functional collection is at the heart of this line, reflecting the strong alignment between Oti, Poeticgem, and TU.

“The collection is thoughtfully crafted with versatility in mind, offering high-quality, comfortable pieces that cater to every need—whether for everyday errands, or active work outs at affordable prices. Each item is designed to mix and match seamlessly, making styling effortless and adaptable to any lifestyle”