Saks Off Fifth partners with Food Bank for New York City

Saks Off Fifth is launching a give back campaign to support those in need in New York City. Starting May 6, the off-price retailer is offering a curated social media shop called "Shop for Good." Twenty percent of net proceeds from this shop, as well as from gift card sales will benefit the Food Bank For New York City.

The Food Bank For New York City organizes food, information and support for community survival and empowerment. It aims to end food poverty in the five boroughs of New York. Saks Off Fifth's promotion for the organization will continue through the end of May.

Shop for Good is accessible via the Saks Off Fifth Facebook, Instagram Twitter and Linkedin profiles.

"Food Bank for New York City does amazing work for our NY community and during these unprecedented times, it is even more important to contribute to their mission," Paige Thomas, president of Saks Off Fifth, said in a statement emailed to FashionUnited. "We are proud to offer this opportunity to give back and hope our customers will feel good about the opportunity to give back and shop this May."