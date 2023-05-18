Samuel Ross reimagines Timberland's iconic boot in latest collaboration

Timberland and Samuel Ross have collaborated on the brand's latest Future73 capsule collection, which reimagines the iconic Timberland boot as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Samuel Ross, the founder of A-Cold-Wall, approached the project with a focus on material investigation, innovation, and a respect for craftsmanship.

The collection includes a stripped-back version of the classic Timberland boot with minimal lines and a zip closure, as well as a reimagined 3-eye lug handsewn boat shoe in black ballistic nylon. The apparel capsule incorporates archive pieces that have been reappropriated and finished with hand-dyeing techniques.

In a statement Timberland said it aims to offer well-made goods that can be worn as functional utility tools, providing protection and durability while experiencing the outdoors. The Timberland x Samuel Ross Future73 Collection will be released in two drops, with the first in May and the second in August 2023.

The collaboration emphasises artisanship and craft.

Mr Ross worked with several renowned factories in Italy, using techniques like screen printing and multiple pigments to create unique pieces. The focus of the range is on quality and imperfection, rejecting mass production in favour of handcrafted garments. Ross's experience at The Shed, Timberland's maker space, played a significant role in shaping the collection, allowing for experimentation and playful behaviour in the design process.

Regarding the footwear, Ross and his team went through multiple iterations before settling on the design. The premium 6-inch boot was given a mature and minimal look, with a single wash for waterproof protection and an asymmetric zip closure in place of traditional laces. The aim was to create a shoe that respected the user and could be worn with ease. The collection seeks to create beautiful objects and products before fashion pieces, highlighting the aging and patina that will develop over time.