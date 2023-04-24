Savile Row and British craftsmen to be makers of King Charles' coronation garments

A selection of Savile Row tailors, the Mayfair destination for the UK’s finest bespoke suiting and clothing, will outfit King Charles III for the Coronation ceremony.

The Daily Mail reported the King will change outfits several times during the state event, including wearing an undershirt made by Turnbull & Asser for the anointing, which will feature its collars and cuffs hand-embroidered with acorns and oak leaf detail.

Special slippers for the event are thought to be designed by Gaziano & Girling using calf leather from Switzerland.

Savile Row master Tailor Malcolm Plews made the Royal Navy military trousers King Charles will wear on arrival at the abbey.

Around Mayfair and St James a mile of bunting, made from sustainable wool and crafted by Savile Row tailors, will line several streets including Clifford Street, Burlington Street and Savile Row itself.

As part of longstanding tradition and British pageantry, the monarch wears the Robe of State at the coronation, which is worn during the investiture. If a new robe has been made, the Palace is yet to reveal the craftsman involved.

According to The Week, the “procession will take the King and Queen Consort from Buckingham Palace down The Mall, past Trafalgar Square and along Whitehall before arriving at Westminster Abbey, where the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.”