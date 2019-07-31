Scotch & Soda announces limited edition capsule collaboration

Scotch & Soda has partnered with New York-based illustrator Blair Breitenstein for its latest capsule collection. The Dutch fashion brand took notice of the influence of Dutch painter Kees van Dongen in Breitenstein's work, which is translated seamlessly into the resulting capsule.

The two parties collaborated once before, as Breitenstein lent her signature to Scotch & Soda's Spring/Summer 2019 trade launch at Premium Berlin. The upcoming collection will be the first time the brand features the illustrator's trademark designs in an exclusive capsule.

Comprised of pieces for men, women and kids, the Fall/Winter 2019 capsule will feature prints of Breitenstein's illustrations that draw inspiration from the expressionist movement. The illustrations are described in a press release as combining "strong and self-assured charcoal outlines with whimsical watercolour, resulting in contemporary illustrations that have proved to be a hit amongst the fashion set and tribe of Instagram followers alike."

Scotch & Soda sees the capsule as a perfect complement to the arthouse themes seen in its main collection.

The 15-piece capsule will include printed long-sleeve tops, short-sleeve T-shirts, hoodies and parkas. Items will be available for purchase in August online and in stores, with prices ranging from 59.95 to 129.95 euros (approximately 67 to 145 dollars).

Photos: courtesy of UPR Belgium