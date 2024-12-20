Scotch & Soda: Collaborative mindset for growth and success

Scotch & Soda has been through a turbulent period, but everything points to a strong comeback for this iconic Amsterdam-based brand. In a recent article about Scotch & Soda's new design direction, posted on FashionUnited, it was clear that creativity is leading the way in design under the stewardship of Chief Product & Merchandising Officer Eran Kaïm. Similarly, a focused approach and a return to their DNA are also driving the brand's new commercial direction.

FashionUnited stopped by the impressive headquarters in Hoofddorp and spoke to Scotch & Soda and United Legwear (ULAC) Chief Sales Officer Sander Born about the brand's renewed strategic goals, where the emphasis is on product and the sales approach. “We may be crazy, but we are also very realistic,” says Born.

Sander Born Credits: Scotch & Soda

Scotch & Soda's focus on product and partners

With the acquisition by Blue Star Alliance and the accompanying licensing agreement with ULAC (Men/Kids) and Mamiye (Women's) in 2023, Scotch & Soda has taken a new direction in terms of retail and sales strategy.

Brief Explanation about ULAC and Mamiye United Legwear & Apparel Co. is a private global entity that designs and responsibly distributes conscious apparel and accessories for some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Puma, Skechers, Ted Baker, and Hurley. Recently, Sven Kuchta became the Sales Director EMEA at ULAC. Mamiye Brothers is a ladies' specialist and distributor of sought-after apparel brands. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and integrity, it delivers high-quality products that meet the strictest quality and social standards. Through an extensive distribution network of 13,000 stores and online channels worldwide, Mamiye offers its customers a wide range of apparel categories.

This change shifts the brand from a strong focus on owned stores (B2C) to wholesale (B2B) and strategic collaborations with key retail partners. “Our strength is going to be in facilitating a product ‘for’ our entrepreneurs,” says Born, who has been with the company for 12 years. “We don’t want to just provide Scotch & Soda products, but really contribute to the success of our partners.”

The first steps in this transition were not easy. Orders from the bankruptcy still had to be delivered, while suppliers had to regain confidence in the new structure, and at the same time, stores had to be restocked. “We went through a difficult phase,” says Born. “But the ship is back on course, and we are now building a stronger foundation. We find that people are really giving Scotch & Soda the room to come back and regain their trust in us.”

Innovation in structure and collaboration

The restructuring within Scotch & Soda has led to a more specialized approach. “We have created specific teams that are completely focused on the different facets of the company. From weekly performance meetings with our clients to long-term strategic sessions internally; everything is about long-term collaboration and success. We want to hear what works well and anticipate things. Sell-out before sell-in. Today, it is no longer about selling large amounts in the showroom; it is about what is sold on the shop floor with our partners. We are here to facilitate them in the best possible way with the right products and services.”

In addition to the focus on partners, work is underway to strengthen and develop additional specific product categories, with the Barfly perfume being the first to be brought back as an iconic recognition of the brand. Additional product extensions, such as boxer shorts, socks, hats, scarves, technical outerwear, and tailoring, are also being introduced to further fuel commerce.

FW25 Collection Credits: Scotch & Soda

NOS, timelessness, quality, and DNA at the forefront

Another important part of the new strategy lies in a focused approach to product development and sales. In line with the new strategy, Scotch & Soda has reintroduced a NOS (Never Out of Stock) program, “which allows our retailers to reorder items on an ongoing basis,” explains Born. This program provides not only stability on store shelves and confidence in sizes and stock but also flexibility for entrepreneurs to respond quickly to demand.

There is also a renewed focus on the brand’s core values. Scotch & Soda is returning to its DNA with collections that are distinct in color, detail, and craftsmanship. “We want our items not only to be relevant today but also to be appreciated years from now,” says Born. “It’s about hidden details and a quality that surprises customers again and again. This surprise is not just the reason for the sale; it’s also about the feeling it creates when you find out at home that the sweater you’ve had for a year has a hidden label that says, ‘You Rock! Go outside and start dancing in the rain – With Love from Scotch & Soda.’ This feeling is what you talk about, this does something to you, this is who we are!”

FW25 Menswear Collection Credits: Scotch & Soda

Scotch & Soda data, and digitalization

Born again stresses the balance between commercial success and creativity: “We want to help our entrepreneurs be successful without compromising who we are as a brand. That means continuing to follow our own path, with products that are unique and tell a story.”

Alongside this, the entire organization has been strengthened through the technical implementation of various systems, including a new ERP program, the startup with FashionCloud, and a revamped B2B portal. “We did all this to get things running as quickly and smoothly as possible. Even with the B2B portal, it’s about making it easier, clearer, more organized, and faster to serve customers. And of course also to create uniformity within the organization and the different brands we carry.”

Acquisition of E-Commerce site

Scotch & Soda’s former webshop was operated by a franchise partner, but the bankruptcy provided an opportunity to bring this essential pillar of the brand back under its wing. “By taking management into our own hands, we can seamlessly align the quality, look and feel, education toward our customers, and functionality of our online presence with Scotch & Soda’s values worldwide. We believe a strong, well-managed online store is crucial to reinforcing our brand identity.”

FW25 Kidswear Collection Credits: Scotch & Soda

Looking positively towards the future

Throughout the conversation with FashionUnited, one point became very clear: the new strategy for Scotch & Soda focuses on the client. With all the steps being taken internally—more data-centric work, product focus, and sales aftercare—the entrepreneur is completely included, to help them sell the best. The creativity of design and focus on B2B wholesale illustrates that Scotch & Soda is not afraid to acknowledge its past and move on to new and improved things. “If you have a good and strong product, the rest will follow.”

With the international launch of the new FW25 collection on December 9th, Scotch & Soda takes the next step toward a promising future. Born concludes, “We are a brand that dares to go against the grain. By staying true to our DNA while refining our strategy, we are building a Scotch & Soda that is ready for the challenges of tomorrow.”