Scotch & Soda launches new fragrance line

Amsterdam-based fashion brand Scotch & Soda has launched a new fragrance line, ‘I Am Scotch & Soda’ featuring two new eau de parfums inspired by the power of self-expression.

Each fragrance celebrates the “unique individuality of the person who wears them,” explains Scotch & Soda in the press release, and has been designed to capture the free spirit of Amsterdam.

The first fragrance inspired by Amsterdam’s café culture is amber and woody. It has top notes of bright bergamot, spicy pink pepper and fresh spearmint with clean, alongside heart notes of geranium, lavender and clary sage. While the base notes feature cedarwood atlas, labdanum absolute and vetiver.

The second fragrance is inspired by the Amsterdam Flower Market and is lighter with a floral and musky scent. It has fruity top notes of apple, litchi and melon meet light, alongside flowery heart notes of rose and lily of the valley, and warm base notes of cashmeran, musk and sandalwood.

Image: Scotch & Soda

The nose behind these fragrances is the artist and perfumer Philippine Courtière, who developed both scent profiles during her time at Firmenich, the world’s largest privately-owned fragrance house.

The ‘I Am Scotch & Soda’ launch marks an expansion of the fashion brand’s range of fragrances, which includes its house signature scent ‘Barfly’ launched in 2010, and ‘With Love’ and ‘Island Water,’ scents for her and him, launched in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The two ‘I Am Scotch & Soda’ perfumes are available in 60ml bottles for 59.95 pounds on the Scotch & Soda website and in the brand’s directly operated stores.