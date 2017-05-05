Scotch & Soda to show at Premium Berlin

Amsterdam denim brand Scotch & Soda will show for the first time at international fashion trade fair Premium Berlin, which will take place from 4 to 6 July 2017 at Station Berlin. The brand's presence at the trade fair supports a recent increase in investment in Germany as part of Scotch & Soda’s strategic growth plan.

“Berlin’s naturally buzzy, creative and open spirit is a lot like Amsterdam, our home city. Premium Berlin feels like the right event to profile Scotch & Soda at, as part of our growth plan in this key market. We look forward to making the space at Premium our own, showing the full Scotch & Soda offering for our main line,” commented Alex Jaspers, global director of merchandising at Scotch & Soda.

At Premium Berlin, the brand will present its spring summer 2018 lines for men and women in a 220 square meter space that includes an outdoor terrace. In the past year, Scotch & Soda has invested in three permanent showrooms in Germany: a 1.500 square meter space in Dusseldorf and two 600 square meter spaces in Hamburg and Munich. In addition, a new shop-in-shop concept with accompanying refreshed P.O.S. concepts has been rolled out with wholesalers across Germany, where a team of 25 sales experts led by sales director for Germany, Andreas Firneburg, services the market.

The decision to participate in Premium Berlin is part of a number of steps implemented to drive the brand's growth in Germany, including two seasonal instalments of Scotch & Soda’s first global campaign “From Amsterdam, From Everywhere.” A third phase of the brand campaign is currently in development and will be released in fall winter 2017.

The brand also just launched an exclusive denim capsule collection together with Universal Brand Development featuring Felix the Cat, the world's oldest cartoon character. The capsule collection offers denim and sports apparel for men, women and children that has been inspired by Felix the Cat. It will be launched in addition to the Amsterdam Blauw SS18 collection and will be supported by launch activities in October and November of this year.

Photo: Scotch & Soda PR