Sekonda launches jewellery collection to complement watches

Watchmaker Sekonda has introduced a collection of women's jewellery to complement its watches.

The new line has been designed to cater to a variety of tastes, with minimal delicate styles and sparkly statement pieces, while also being able to mix and match with women’s watches.

The debut collection includes necklaces, bracelets, bangles, chunky hoop earrings and studs, which are available in gold, silver or rose gold, made from either rhodium, sterling silver or gold plating.

As with its watches, Sekonda has ensured that the line is affordable, with prices starting at 14.99 pounds.

Image: Sekonda

The jewellery collection is exclusive to Sekonda's website, where customers can shop the styles alongside the watches, showcasing suggested items that can be easily added to the basket.

Rosie Curtis, brand manager at Sekonda, said in a statement: “Jewellery was always a natural opportunity area for us in our product range. We already have a successful range of giftsets that include watches and jewellery items, but we wanted to explore adding more choice.

“When we asked consumers if they would consider buying jewellery from us we got a really positive reaction. We will always be a watch brand first, but we wanted to help our shoppers further accessorise their watch with stylish on-trend jewellery.”

Image: Sekonda