Self-Portrait to launch childrenswear

Self-Portrait, the London-based brand founded by Malaysian designer Han Chong, is launching childrenswear.

The new collection, called Self-Portrait Kids, features 21 styles for children ages 3 to 12 and will be available in 7 sizes. In a statement Self-Portrait says it aims to “empower little people around the world through the brand’s unique design sensibility.”

Drawing on the brand’s feminine codes, the junior collection embraces iconic details such as joyful patterns, ruffles and polka-dot prints on easy-to-wear shapes and its signature lace dresses.

Founder Han Chong stated: “Since starting my brand 7 years ago, I have always dreamed of someday translating what Self-Portrait represents for a younger generation. Now that the brand is established, it felt like the perfect moment to bring our design codes and our joyful and uplifting sensibility to little people around the world. I wanted to start with a tight edit of styles, focused on happy pieces that allow kids to truly be, and feel like, themselves. I can’t wait to hear what they think!”

The fashion house will launch two seasonal childrenswear collections each year, available in May and November. The collection will be available at the brand’s London flagship in Marylebone as well as via several international retailers.