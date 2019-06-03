Sephora closes U.S. stores for diversity training

After musical artist SZA took to Twitter to share that she felt racially profiled at a Sephora store in Calabassas, California, the multi-brand beauty retailer is closing its stores, distribution centers and corporate offices on June 5 to provide diversity training for its employees.

The cosmetic retailer took to its social media platforms to make the announcement of this training day, which is part of its “We Belong to Something Beautiful” campaign, on May 23. Reasons for the LVMH-owned brand’s training sessions, which are referred to as “inclusion workshops,” according Fashion Network.

“Sephora believes in championing all beauty, living with courage, and standing fearlessly together to celebrate our differences,” the announcement stated. “We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcome, and you are included.”

Images: Sephora, Facebook