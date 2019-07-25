Shock Absorbers launches new brand ambassador programme

Shock Absorber, the UK’s number one sports bra brand, has launched a new brand ambassador programme in which it celebrates inspirational women from a diverse selection of sports.

The move, part of its strategy to educate women on the importance of wearing the correct sports bra, will be a social media-led campaign featuring the new ambassadors who will be posting expert advice to their followers on a variety of sport and kit related topics.

The women include: Valerie Hirschfield, extreme challenges; Holly Hill, GB rowing team; Tina Wallace, eventing equestrian; Sarah Cantlay, tennis; Anna Troup, running; Eni Adeyemo, HIIT; and body positivity influencer Litha Baaschi, who gained her place in the programme after winning a social media competition with Shock Absorber stockist, Boobydoo.

In addition, as part of Shock Absorber’s partnership with Bristol Sport which launched last month, the sports bra brand has also named ambassadors from Bristol City Women’s Football and Bristol Bears Women’s Rugby teams - footballer Sophie Baggaley, and Rubgy player El Snowsill.

While five members of community running organisation, This Mum Runs, have also been appointed as brand ambassadors as voted by its members, and will be answering the most commonly asked questions from members related to exercise.

Heather Nogueira, head of marketing at Hanes Brands, Shock Absorber’s parent company, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to unveil our brand ambassador programme, something we’ve been working on for a long time. Educating women about the multitude of benefits that come with wearing the right sports bra when exercising is extremely important to us.

“By working with such an amazing group of inspirational women, we hope that even more women can share in this knowledge and feel empowered to enjoy exercising, no matter their chosen sport or ability. And most importantly protect their breasts.”

The brand ambassador programme will be supported by a new tongue in cheek educational video created using research conducted in partnership with The University of Portsmouth that will highlight the importance of finding the right sports bra for every occasion.

Commenting on her appointment, Bristol City and England footballer, Sophie Baggaley, said: “It’s a privilege to be a Shock Absorber brand ambassador, I can’t wait to support them in the great work they do in educating women of the importance of protecting their breasts when playing sport.

“Being a goalkeeper, I encounter regular impacts when diving and making saves. With the support I get from shock absorber I no longer worry about how this will affect my body and can focus fully on my training and being the best footballer I can be.”

Image: Sophie Baggaley courtesy of Shock Absorbers