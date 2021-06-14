Six designers set for physical shows at Paris Fashion Week Men's

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, France’s governing fashion body that organizations their Fashion Weeks, has revealed that there are currently six designers planning physical shows for Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Bluemarable, Casblanca, LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Officine Générale, Dior, and Hermès are all slated for physical shows for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week men’s slated for June 22 to June 27.

The schedule for Paris Fashion Week Men’s currently includes 72 names with a combination of digital shows and presentations. In addition to the six physical shows announced, Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Dries Van Noten, Loewe, Dunhill, and Jil Sander are also on the calendar with digital events expected.

Courrèges will be returning to the men’s calendar with its first menswear collection under new artistic director Nicolas Di Felice. This marks the brand’s first menswear collection since 1986.

France has begun lifting COVID-19 pandemic restriction after a third wave of mass COVID-19 cases. France24 has reported that over 30 million people have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine aiding the country’s efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.