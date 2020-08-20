Skechers donates 1 million masks through charity partners

Skechers has teamed with United Way of Greater Los Angeles and other charities to donate one million face masks to communities in need.

The footwear brand will provide non-medical triple-layer surgical style masks to non-profit organizations that typically do not receive PPE from government institutions. Those benefitted by the donation will include community and public education centers, health and rehab outreach facilities, homeless shelters and food banks.

“Throughout the pandemic, two things have flourished: creativity and care," Elise Bulk, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, said in a statement. “It's heartwarming to see fans from around the world express themselves to raise awareness in concert with the charitable efforts of a local business with a global reach like Skechers. As case numbers increase across the Los Angeles area, United Way is proud to partner with Skechers, donating masks where they can protect front-line workers and the most vulnerable people in our community.”

United Way will distribute the Skechers masks to facilities over the next month, focusing on the metropolitan region from San Gabriel to Long Beach over the next month. The remaining masks from Skechers' donation will be distributed to facilities in key vulnerable communities across the country.

Image: Skechers