Skims launches its first range of unisex items

Skims has created its first line of items designed for unisex sizing. The Kim Kardashian-owned shapewear brand launched its latest release, called the Boyfriend collection, featuring two unisex tops.

The unisex tops include a T-shirt and a long-sleeve T-shirt. Each features a fitted style and is available in the brand's nine signature tonal colors as well as two new color options. These new product offerings allow for a wider choice of clothing for consumers.

Skims plans to launch its new unisex products on December 18, exclusively through its ecommerce site. Pricing for the collection will range from 26 to 48 dollars.