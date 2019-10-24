SMCP appoints Elina Kousourna as CEO of De Fursac

Following the acquisition in September of French luxury menswear label De Fursac, SMCP has announced the appointment of Elina Kousourna as De Fursac’s Chief Executive Officer with effect from November 19, 2019. The company said, she will take over from Edmond Cohen, who will become President of the supervisory board of De Fursac, while Alix Le Naour will remain Artistic Director of the brand. The company added that Flavien d’Audiffret, currently SMCP’s digital & innovation director, will replace Kousourna as the group’s Chief Strategy and Development Director, while also retaining responsibility for digital operations.

Commenting on the development, Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: “I am delighted to announce the appointments of Elina Kousourna as the new CEO of De Fursac, and Flavien d’Audiffret as SMCP’s new Strategy, Digital & Development Director. They are both very talented people who have significantly contributed to SMCP’s development.”

The company said, Kousourna is taking over as the new chief executive officer of the De Fursac brand after four years overseeing the SMCP group’s strategy and development. She played a central role in the group’s IPO in 2017 and contributed to accelerating the pace of SMCP’s international expansion drive. She was also a key figure in the De Fursac acquisition from the very beginning. Before joining the Group, Kousourna was a principal at the Boston Consulting Group where she worked for almost seven years in the consumer and retail practice. She began her career working for L’Oréal in Greece.

d’Audiffret, SMCP chief digital & innovation officer for almost five years now, the company added, will take over as the group’s Strategy, Digital & Development Director. Before joining SMCP, d’Audiffret worked for three years at Amazon as a category leader. Previously, he spent seven years working at Coca-Cola Enterprises where he held various management positions in sales and marketing. d’Audiffret started his career as a consultant, with Bain & Company where he led strategic projects in the consumer goods industry.

