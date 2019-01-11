SMCP expands recruitment activities in Asia, thanks to FashionUnited

Since 1984, SMCP has been spreading Parisian chic across the world with three brands, Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot. The brands are known for on-trend high-quality products with a short and reactive cycle from design to production.

The leading global company wants to provide its clients with a superior personal shopping experience in premium store locations. SMCP currently employs around 5000 fashion professionals and has 271 points of sale in Asia-Pacific. Western companies often face challenges and limitations when recruiting in Eastern regions.

FashionUnited aims to make recruitment in the fashion industry more efficient and transparent. Simple and complete platform services, such as the Job Management Dashboard and the career center match brands with the best people in fashion. Globally active, the industry platform crosses borders and cultures and has job boards in Asian countries such as China and Russia. With support of FashionUnited, luxury brands like Sandro, Maje, and Claudie Pierlot are able to enhance their hiring activities in Asia.