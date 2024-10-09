Soeur debuts first-ever menswear collection

Parisian womenswear brand Soeur has launched its first-ever menswear collection focusing on “timeless yet modern pieces”.

The capsule collection is called Frère, a brother line to its main womenswear brand, as Soeur means sister in French and Frère brother.

The 20-piece collection draws inspiration from the idea of how getting dressed is a cultural statement and the brand’s design aesthetic, which offers pieces borrowed from men for its womenswear.

Frère collection campaign Credits: Soeur shot by Mark Kean

In the press release, the brand explains that each piece aims to tell a story from “a softened shirt collar worn in over time, a white ribbed tank top casually fallen at the foot of the bed, wool gabardine trousers breaking generously over well-loved canvas tennis shoes”.

Frère is described as “an attitude - masculine, sensitive, offbeat, discreet, smiling and charming with each piece reflecting personality, experiences, and cultural tastes,” as it looks to offer men “effortless elegance with an attitude of nonchalance and ease".

Frère collection campaign Credits: Soeur shot by Mark Kean

The debut range features trousers, tailored shirts, gilets, knitwear and outerwear, as well as underwear, a scarf, beanie and socks. Highlights include a long herringbone wool coat, wool jumpers, cotton gabardine trousers and a longline striped cotton poplin shirt.

The Frère collection is available online at Soeur and in its boutiques in London, Paris, Milan, and Madrid, as well as selected retail partners. Prices start at 45 pounds.

Frère collection campaign Credits: Soeur shot by Mark Kean