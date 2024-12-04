Sol de Janeiro unveils sensory installation at Art Basel Miami Beach

Beauty brand Sol de Janeiro has collaborated with three emerging Brazilian female artists to launch a multi-sensory installation at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden from December 4 to 8 as part of Art Basel Miami Beach.

The ‘Jardim Sol de Janeiro: A Garden for the Senses’ installation has been created in collaboration with Niege Borges, Barbara Tamilin, and Amanda Lobos to bring the brand’s bestselling Cheirosa perfume mists, Cheirosa 62, 68 and 59, to life and celebrate its iconic body creams, as well as its Brazilian culture.

Each artist has reimagined Rio de Janeiro's iconic phone booths known as "orelhões," which translates to "big ears" in Portuguese. These distinctive booths are shaped like large, colourful domes resembling ears and have become a well-known feature of the city's streets.

For Art Basel Miami Beach, Sol de Janeiro has adorned each portal with original artwork that reflects the inspiration behind the brand's cult-favourite scents.

The Sol de Janeiro portals offer visitors an interactive experience that “engages the senses through art and scent,” while being immersed in the stories and inspirations behind each mist.

Heela Yang, co-founder and chief executive of Sol de Janeiro, said in a statement: "Jardim Sol de Janeiro is so close to my heart—it's our way of showing just how magical the connection between art and fragrance can be.

"By bringing together our Cheirosa perfume mists and the amazing creativity of some incredibly talented Brazilian artists, we're inviting you to step into a sensory journey that celebrates the beauty, energy, and spirit of Brazil."